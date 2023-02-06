Automation Test Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Automation Test Analyst to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg North for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

Use the automation framework and pre defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to the clients.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

What we are looking for:

Completed degree/diploma or any other in the related fields

5 years experience as Automation Test Analyst

What Technologies you will use:

Java, front end automation (in-sprint) and API automation (in-sprint), including experience in NFT (using JMeter). Web / Mobile applications.

D365 with C# skillset for CRM

Desired Skills:

Automation test

SQL

JAVA

