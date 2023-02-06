AWS Data Engineer – Contract – up to R740 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join the driving force behind innovation at this automotive company as a Data Engineer. If selected, you will be a part of a team that is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the automotive industry. Use cutting-edge technologies to turn data into actionable insights and help shape the future of mobility.

If selected, you will play a crucial role in the development and maintenance of the company’s big data pipelines. You will be tasked with utilizing the company’s latest data platforms to ensure that the pipelines run smoothly and effectively, with a focus on building reliable and efficient data systems.

If you’re passionate about driving change and shaping the future with data, this opportunity is the perfect fit for you.

What We’re Looking For:

AWS (expert)

Python (advanced)

SQL

PySpark

ETL

Terraform

Docker

Knowledge and Experience:

Degree (IT, Business, Engineering, or similar)

AWS certification

4+ years’ experience as a Data Engineer (AWS environment)

