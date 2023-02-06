Our client, a household name in the Banking sector, is actively seeking a Backend Developer to join their dynamic & prosperous team. Interested? Read on!
You’ll be working with the Product Team to implement new features and improve existing functionality for our client’s high growth SaaS platform. You’ll develop custom software in C# using ASP.NET MVC 5 & Web API 4, as well as other relevant technologies like SQL Server or Azure DevOps Pipelines (or OpenShift).
Requirements
- Create efficient and logical solution designs for clients
- Design and code superior technical solutions
- Easily recognize system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
- Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing
- needs and requirements
- Communicate and enforce coding standards
- Possess significant knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures
- Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object oriented
- environments
- Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership roles
- Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model
- Manage the process of innovative change
- Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner
- Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond
- Required training
- Train other employees through both formal and informal training programs
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Over 5 years of enterprise level experience in IT
- Solid troubleshooting skills
- Enterprise experience in maintaining supporting MS SQL Server
- Solid skills in SQL (TSQL/MS SQL Server)
- Strong administration skills (OS: Windows Server, Web Hosting: IIS)
- Experience in bash scripting (PowerShell)
- Configuring builds and deployments on CI/CD tools (TeamCity/Jenkins)
- Willingness to solve DevOps/Support/Maintenance problems VCS (Git)
- Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools (Grafana, New Relic, Splunk, ELK stack)
- Agile Methodology /Kanban
- Azure Devops
Mandatory Skills
- MS SQL Server
- Bash scripting (PowerShell)
- Agile Methodology
- Kanban
- Azure Devops
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- powershell
- Agile
- kanban
- azure devops