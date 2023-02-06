Business Analyst

Feb 6, 2023

Business Analyst – Supply Chain
POSITION PURPOSE

  • In today’s complex business environment, an organisation’s adaptability, agility, and ability to manage constant change through innovation can be keys to success.
  • The business analyst’s primary objective is helping businesses implement technology solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators and partners.
  • Business analysts work with organisations to help them improve their processes and systems.
  • They conduct research and analysis in order to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to businesses and their clients.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Diploma in Business Analysis
  • IIBA or similar
  • BA Certification, for example BABOK
  • 3-5 years’ experience in Business Analysis
  • 3-5 years in Supply Chain (Inbound, warehouse, Outbound, logistics, inventory)
  • ERP implementations (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft etc)
  • Retail industry knowledge
  • Manufacturing industry knowledge
  • Functional area specialisation – Supply Chain Additional functional area knowledge in Merchandise would be an added advantage.
  • Advanced working experience in Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Knowledge:

  • ERPs (Microsoft ERP, SAP, Oracle)
  • Writing of Business Cases
  • Process area knowledge – Supply chain and Merchandise
  • Workshop facilitation in order to collect client requirements and perform analysis for projects.
  • Strong documentation skills.
  • Methodology and templates implementation

POSITION OUTPUTS
Determine operational objectives:

  • Analyse the structure of a business, how it uses technology and what its goals are.
  • Identify problems within a business, including through using data modelling techniques.
  • Formulate ways for businesses to improve, based on previous research.

Innovation Research:

  • Research, including options and recommendation for future customer and industry demands/trends.

Project Management (Business Case):

  • Project delivered on deadline in scope of project plan / business case. Oversee the implementation of new technology or systems.

Compliance to procedures:

  • To deliver a solution as per request.
  • Ensuring that the solutions as implemented meet expectations.

Training and testing:

  • Training of new and existing users to effectively and sufficiently use the system. Conduct system integration and functional testing.

Teamwork:

  • Promote teamwork in the department and with the company. Assistance to Operational Support area

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Client – based in Midrand

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *