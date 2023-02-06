Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Business Analyst – Supply Chain
POSITION PURPOSE
- In today’s complex business environment, an organisation’s adaptability, agility, and ability to manage constant change through innovation can be keys to success.
- The business analyst’s primary objective is helping businesses implement technology solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators and partners.
- Business analysts work with organisations to help them improve their processes and systems.
- They conduct research and analysis in order to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to businesses and their clients.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Diploma in Business Analysis
- IIBA or similar
- BA Certification, for example BABOK
- 3-5 years’ experience in Business Analysis
- 3-5 years in Supply Chain (Inbound, warehouse, Outbound, logistics, inventory)
- ERP implementations (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft etc)
- Retail industry knowledge
- Manufacturing industry knowledge
- Functional area specialisation – Supply Chain Additional functional area knowledge in Merchandise would be an added advantage.
- Advanced working experience in Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
Knowledge:
- ERPs (Microsoft ERP, SAP, Oracle)
- Writing of Business Cases
- Process area knowledge – Supply chain and Merchandise
- Workshop facilitation in order to collect client requirements and perform analysis for projects.
- Strong documentation skills.
- Methodology and templates implementation
POSITION OUTPUTS
Determine operational objectives:
- Analyse the structure of a business, how it uses technology and what its goals are.
- Identify problems within a business, including through using data modelling techniques.
- Formulate ways for businesses to improve, based on previous research.
Innovation Research:
- Research, including options and recommendation for future customer and industry demands/trends.
Project Management (Business Case):
- Project delivered on deadline in scope of project plan / business case. Oversee the implementation of new technology or systems.
Compliance to procedures:
- To deliver a solution as per request.
- Ensuring that the solutions as implemented meet expectations.
Training and testing:
- Training of new and existing users to effectively and sufficiently use the system. Conduct system integration and functional testing.
Teamwork:
- Promote teamwork in the department and with the company. Assistance to Operational Support area
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Client – based in Midrand