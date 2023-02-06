Data Analyst (SQL / Python / Tableau / AWS) TB

Feb 6, 2023

  • Execute on the data visualization and reporting strategy, policy and processes.

  • Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements.

  • Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end user.

  • Manage customer centricity within area of responsibility.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 year related degree (In a quantitative field: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)

  • Post graduate qualification (advantageous).

  • 3-5 years’ experience in Data Analytics.

  • Ability to analyze, model and interpret data.

  • A high level of mathematical ability.

  • Experience in SQL, Python and Tableau.

  • Must have at least 2 to 3 years’ AWS work experience.

  • Understanding of business models and metrics.

  • Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).

  • Knowledge of retail industry data models.

  • Knowledge of compliance and IT governance.

  • Project management, Stakeholder management and financial acumen.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Tableau
  • Python
  • SQL
  • AWS

