We are looking to hire a Data Engineer on a permanent basis for our client in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.
This is a hybrid work opportunity.
Qualification Required:
- Matric/ Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Tertiary qualification (University Degree/College Diploma) in IT or a related discipline
- Advanced computer literacy level in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook
Experience Required:
- Microsoft SQL development experience (including SQL stored procedure development, SQL Queryoptimization) (required)
- ETL Development experience ( MS SSIS or similar) (required)
- MS SQL DBA experience (required)
- BI Dashboard/Visualization experience (Power BI or similar) (required)
- R or Phython development experience (required)
- Good understanding of GIT methodology
- MS Office Tools (Excel, Word, Visio, Teams) (required)
- Experience with design and implementation of Infrastructure and architecture (required)
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Ability to interpret business requirements and translate it into functional design specifications
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good written and oral communication skills, with the ability to present information and feedback in a user-friendly language.
- Well organized, with a disposition to be accurate and pay attention to detail.
- Self-motivated, with the urge to understand how underlying systems processes work and fit together.
- Good knowledge, understanding and application of SDLC (software Development LifeCylce)
- Driver’s license, own vehicle, ability and willingness to work long hours when needed.
Other:
- Ability to work under pressure
- Conviction (Adapting to Change, Being Flexible, Finding Work Improvements, Resolving Conflicts)
- Customer Passion (Customer Service)
- Personal Integrity (Behaving with Integrity, Sensitivity to Others, Puts Interests of Customers and DSV AbovePersonal Ambition)
- Results Driven (Being Dependable, Being Persistent/Overcoming Barriers, Being Productive, BeingResourceful, Drive to Achieve Goals, IT Compliance, Prioritizing, Reading, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership,Working Autonomously)
- Passion for Innovation (Promotes Innovation Change, Seeks New Approaches, Questions the Status Quo)
- Design, implement and support new clients Inventory Optimization Solutions
- Daily monitoring and problem solving of clients he/she is responsible for
- Ensure appropriate level of documentation of solutions to allow easy handover to system operations and ensure business continuity
- Conduct Peer reviews to ensure implementation of best practices coding standards drive configurable designs to allow configurable customization.
- Drive standardization and process optimization to eliminate unnecessary manual intervention in legacy implementations.
- Establish and maintain a good relationship with the business SCO teams (Inventory Optimization and Demand Planning).
- Establish and maintain a good relationship with other IT teams
Work Environment:
- Hybrid work model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML