Data Engineer – Gauteng

Feb 6, 2023

We are looking to hire a Data Engineer on a permanent basis for our client in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Tertiary qualification (University Degree/College Diploma) in IT or a related discipline

  • Advanced computer literacy level in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Experience Required:

  • Microsoft SQL development experience (including SQL stored procedure development, SQL Queryoptimization) (required)

  • ETL Development experience ( MS SSIS or similar) (required)

  • MS SQL DBA experience (required)

  • BI Dashboard/Visualization experience (Power BI or similar) (required)

  • R or Phython development experience (required)

  • Good understanding of GIT methodology

  • MS Office Tools (Excel, Word, Visio, Teams) (required)

  • Experience with design and implementation of Infrastructure and architecture (required)

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Ability to interpret business requirements and translate it into functional design specifications

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Good written and oral communication skills, with the ability to present information and feedback in a user-friendly language.

  • Well organized, with a disposition to be accurate and pay attention to detail.

  • Self-motivated, with the urge to understand how underlying systems processes work and fit together.

  • Good knowledge, understanding and application of SDLC (software Development LifeCylce)

  • Driver’s license, own vehicle, ability and willingness to work long hours when needed.

Other:

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Conviction (Adapting to Change, Being Flexible, Finding Work Improvements, Resolving Conflicts)

  • Customer Passion (Customer Service)

  • Personal Integrity (Behaving with Integrity, Sensitivity to Others, Puts Interests of Customers and DSV AbovePersonal Ambition)

  • Results Driven (Being Dependable, Being Persistent/Overcoming Barriers, Being Productive, BeingResourceful, Drive to Achieve Goals, IT Compliance, Prioritizing, Reading, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership,Working Autonomously)

  • Passion for Innovation (Promotes Innovation Change, Seeks New Approaches, Questions the Status Quo)

  • Design, implement and support new clients Inventory Optimization Solutions

  • Daily monitoring and problem solving of clients he/she is responsible for

  • Ensure appropriate level of documentation of solutions to allow easy handover to system operations and ensure business continuity

  • Conduct Peer reviews to ensure implementation of best practices coding standards drive configurable designs to allow configurable customization.

  • Drive standardization and process optimization to eliminate unnecessary manual intervention in legacy implementations.

  • Establish and maintain a good relationship with the business SCO teams (Inventory Optimization and Demand Planning).

  • Establish and maintain a good relationship with other IT teams

Work Environment:

  • Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

