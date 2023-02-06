Data Engineer – Gauteng

We are looking to hire a Data Engineer on a permanent basis for our client in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Tertiary qualification (University Degree/College Diploma) in IT or a related discipline

Advanced computer literacy level in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Experience Required:

Microsoft SQL development experience (including SQL stored procedure development, SQL Queryoptimization) (required)

ETL Development experience ( MS SSIS or similar) (required)

MS SQL DBA experience (required)

BI Dashboard/Visualization experience (Power BI or similar) (required)

R or Phython development experience (required)

Good understanding of GIT methodology

MS Office Tools (Excel, Word, Visio, Teams) (required)

Experience with design and implementation of Infrastructure and architecture (required)

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Ability to interpret business requirements and translate it into functional design specifications

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Good written and oral communication skills, with the ability to present information and feedback in a user-friendly language.

Well organized, with a disposition to be accurate and pay attention to detail.

Self-motivated, with the urge to understand how underlying systems processes work and fit together.

Good knowledge, understanding and application of SDLC (software Development LifeCylce)

Driver’s license, own vehicle, ability and willingness to work long hours when needed.

Other:

Ability to work under pressure

Conviction (Adapting to Change, Being Flexible, Finding Work Improvements, Resolving Conflicts)

Customer Passion (Customer Service)

Personal Integrity (Behaving with Integrity, Sensitivity to Others, Puts Interests of Customers and DSV AbovePersonal Ambition)

Results Driven (Being Dependable, Being Persistent/Overcoming Barriers, Being Productive, BeingResourceful, Drive to Achieve Goals, IT Compliance, Prioritizing, Reading, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership,Working Autonomously)

Passion for Innovation (Promotes Innovation Change, Seeks New Approaches, Questions the Status Quo)

Design, implement and support new clients Inventory Optimization Solutions

Daily monitoring and problem solving of clients he/she is responsible for

Ensure appropriate level of documentation of solutions to allow easy handover to system operations and ensure business continuity

Conduct Peer reviews to ensure implementation of best practices coding standards drive configurable designs to allow configurable customization.

Drive standardization and process optimization to eliminate unnecessary manual intervention in legacy implementations.

Establish and maintain a good relationship with the business SCO teams (Inventory Optimization and Demand Planning).

Establish and maintain a good relationship with other IT teams

Work Environment:

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position