Full Stack Mobile Developer (React Native, Node.js) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company with a footprint across the African continent seeks the coding talents of a Full Stack Mobile Developer able to engage in high-level technical decision making to join its global Mobile Product team. You will take ownership of technical implementation and technical roadmap improvements of mobile products, be expected to build, test and ship customer facing features/products using tools and frameworks like React Native, TypeScript, ES6, Node, and Redux – ensuring the brand’s reputation is strengthened by building intuitive and delightful customer experiences. The ideal candidate must have an obsessive user focus with the ability to render complexity down to its truest essence – a passion for building amazing end-to-end experiences with an eye for design and quality. You will also require 4+ years’ React/React Native, 3+ years’ TypeScript and must be based in Africa – able to be online within core working hours of 2-5pm GMT.

DUTIES:

Be an Owner: Own technical implementation and technical roadmap improvements of the stock’s product from the mobile side.

Join a team of geographically distributed engineers who own Mobile Product with the goal of shipping the most reliable and engaging mobile app in the industry.

Build intuitive and delightful customer experiences that strengthen the reputation for a trusted payments brand.

Build, test and ship customer facing features/products using tools and frameworks like React Native, TypeScript, ES6, Node, and Redux.

Raise the bar for product quality by maintaining a high baseline and quickly fixing and polishing UX issues.

Design and contribute to the high-performance backend services that drive the mobile app.

Refine and practice a strong sense of design and human-centered UX.

Relentlessly pursue best in class engineering standards while still getting updates and new products into users’ hands.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ Years of React/React Native experience – this role is React Native therefore proven experience with building mobile applications with React Native will be required.

3+ Years of experience with TypeScript.

You ship incrementally to move fast and can communicate how the team needs to handle product transitions.

You are a champion for the customer and constantly put yourself in the shoes of your users and strive to create an intuitive and delightful experience.

You are based in Africa and are able to be online within core working hours of 2-5pm GMT.

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion for FinTech whether it be being an avid user of other FinTech apps, following industry news or trading on the market .

Empathy for building performant experiences for folks with low end devices, low disk space and slow internet connections.

A true passion for user experience, as evidenced by an obsessive user focus, as well as an ability to render complexity down to its truest essence. A passion for building amazing end-to-end experiences with an eye for design and quality.

The ability to collaborate with Designers, Product Owners, and other teams to come up with high-impact ways of quickly solving users’ problems. Thrive in a collaborative environment involving different functions, stakeholders, and subject matter experts.

A desire to work with some of the most demanding and discerning customers.

