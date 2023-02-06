IT Applications Manager

Feb 6, 2023

  • To deliver IT applications
  • This requires commercially available and in-house developed applications
  • The IT Applications Manager will be expected to lead / partake in RFI and RFPs where the company seeks new technology solutions.
  • The IT Applications Manager will manage a multi-disciplinary team with focus on project delivery (working with internal and external parties), applications management (requirements gathering, solution design, development, configuration, testing, implementation), and user support.
  • From an innovation perspective, also accountable to pro-actively implement cost-effective solutions to business problems across the Group.
  • Financial management of IT budget (capex and opex) as it pertains to projects and operating expenses (services, hardware, software, staff, and service providers).
  • Other responsibilities include vendor management, prevention (and remediation) of cyber security vulnerabilities and audit findings.
  • From a people management perspective, the IT Applications manager is accountable for team management and leadership (hiring, mentoring, performance managing, training) to develop a culturally diverse, high-performance, customer service focused team.

Critical experience:

  • 5+ years as IT Applications / Development manager with experience in application rationalisation, development of long-term application roadmaps, application performance management (APM), reduction of technology debt, technology reviews.
  • 5+ years managing ERPs such as SAP / Oracle / Infor / Sage / others.
  • 5+ years leading a medium sized team responsible for application development, configuration, testing, implementation, and support.

Expert Skills / Competencies Needed:

  • ERP technologies
  • Project management
  • Business analysis
  • Software testing
  • Microsoft technologies

Minimum Education:

  • IT related degree (BSc or similar)
  • Training / certifications related to IT applications management, digital transformation is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Management
  • Development
  • ERP
  • Applications
  • Project Management
  • Business Analysis
  • Software Testing
  • MS Technologies

