- To deliver IT applications
- This requires commercially available and in-house developed applications
- The IT Applications Manager will be expected to lead / partake in RFI and RFPs where the company seeks new technology solutions.
- The IT Applications Manager will manage a multi-disciplinary team with focus on project delivery (working with internal and external parties), applications management (requirements gathering, solution design, development, configuration, testing, implementation), and user support.
- From an innovation perspective, also accountable to pro-actively implement cost-effective solutions to business problems across the Group.
- Financial management of IT budget (capex and opex) as it pertains to projects and operating expenses (services, hardware, software, staff, and service providers).
- Other responsibilities include vendor management, prevention (and remediation) of cyber security vulnerabilities and audit findings.
- From a people management perspective, the IT Applications manager is accountable for team management and leadership (hiring, mentoring, performance managing, training) to develop a culturally diverse, high-performance, customer service focused team.
Critical experience:
- 5+ years as IT Applications / Development manager with experience in application rationalisation, development of long-term application roadmaps, application performance management (APM), reduction of technology debt, technology reviews.
- 5+ years managing ERPs such as SAP / Oracle / Infor / Sage / others.
- 5+ years leading a medium sized team responsible for application development, configuration, testing, implementation, and support.
Expert Skills / Competencies Needed:
- ERP technologies
- Project management
- Business analysis
- Software testing
- Microsoft technologies
Minimum Education:
- IT related degree (BSc or similar)
- Training / certifications related to IT applications management, digital transformation is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- IT Management
- Development
- ERP
- Applications
- Project Management
- Business Analysis
- Software Testing
- MS Technologies