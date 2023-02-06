IT Developer (Junior) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Port Elizabeth area is currently looking to employ IT Developer (Junior).

Requirements:

Up to 3 years’ Experience

Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or the equivalent experience

Analytical skills and ability to pay careful attention to detail.

Willingness to understand the various roles played by fellow team members.

Proficient in specific areas related to software development.

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is vital.

Computers and Electronics — Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming.

Engineering and Technology — Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology. This includes applying principles, techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various goods and services.

Mathematics — Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics, and their applications.

Design — Knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principals involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings, and models.

Customer and Personal Service — Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.

Responsibilities:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.

Work with an agile team to design, develop, test, and maintain web and desktop-based business applications in accordance with established standards.

Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.

Participating in peer/code-reviews according to established standards.

Assist and support the deployment of releases.

Working with teammates in the upgrade of older technologies to current technologies.

Analyzing and resolving technical and application problems.

Adhering to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on time.

Working closely with senior developers and/or mentors.

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Computer Software Design

Customer Service

Data Engineering

Front-End Development

Information Technology (IT)

Software Development

