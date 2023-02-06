IT Developer (Senior) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Port Elizabeth area is currently looking to employ IT Developer (Senior).

Requirements:

Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a University of Technology.

Up to 5 years’ Experience

A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g., Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and jQuery.

Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects/teams.

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time and shows willingness/ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate.

Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team.

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.

Participates in the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Design

Front-End Development

Implementation

Information Technology (IT)

Java Script

MVC

