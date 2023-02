Mainframe Developer

Our client, a powerhouse in the Financial Services space, is on the hunt for a Mainframe Developer to join their dynamic team.

Duration: 6 month Contract

Required Skills:

Design, develop and maintain Mainframe COBOL & JCL to meet support and/or project requirements

DB2

Basic concept of IMS DC/CICS,

VC4U/Any Version Control Tool

TWS/Any job Scheduler

Desired Skills:

Cobol

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

