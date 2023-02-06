Mid-Level Services/Solutions Architect

Description:

Our client is looking for a Mid-Level Services Architect to join their dynamic team in Cape Town

Job Description:

Develop a business architecture strategy based on a situational awareness of various business scenarios and motivations.

Apply a structured business architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key business views of the clients.

Model the enterprise from a business perspective for 13 departments.

Capture the strategic and tactical enterprise goals that align to the organization which are met to matrix that provide ongoing governance.

Describe the primary business functions of the enterprise and distinguish between customer facing, supplier related, business execution and business management functions.

Define the set of strategic, core and support processes that transcend functional and organizational boundaries, identify and describe external entities such as citizens, suppliers, and external systems that interact with government, and describe which people, resources and control are involved in the processes.

Requirements:

Degree (or equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification) in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent.

Minimum of 3 years experience as an Enterprise Architect or equivalent role.

Minimum of 5 years experience as a Solution Architect or equivalent.

Experience in the education / public sectors preferred.

Experience working in large organization.

Experience with Oracle / Microsoft solutions and custom development.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Microsoft

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

