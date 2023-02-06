New HR executive and company secretary for Altron

JSE-listed technology group Altron has appointed Pam Xaba as group executive: human capital, and Mbali Ngcobo as group company secretary, as of 1 February 2023.

Altron Group chief executive Werner Kapp comments: “I am pleased to have both Pam and Mbali as part of our leadership team to support us in enhancing a strong, vibrant, and ethical corporate culture. The range of skills they bring will add great value as we reshape our business strategy.”

Xaba has worked in financial services, fast moving consumer goods and the automotive sector during her 20-year career. She joined Altron subsidiary Netstar four years ago as the head of human capital. In that role she provided guidance and insights to the leadership team to promote operational effectiveness. In May 2022 Xaba was appointed acting group executive for human capital.

Xaba says: “I look forward to building a high-performance culture that recognises and rewards talent so that we can deliver to our various stakeholders.”

Ngcobo joined Altron in November 2021 as company secretary: operations, deploying her knowledge and experience to execute several high-level projects. In September 2022 she was appointed interim company secretary. In a statement Altron said: “The board is satisfied that Ms Ngcobo has the requisite knowledge and experience to fulfil the role of company secretary and wishes her great success.”

Ngcobo is an admitted attorney of the High Court with corporate law and company secretarial experience. She has served in various capacities in listed companies including Massmart where she was manager: legal counsel – company secretarial. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Master’s degree in Corporate Law from the University of Pretoria.