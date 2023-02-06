Project Manager

Feb 6, 2023

One of our top mining clients are looking for a highly experienced and skilled Project Manager to manage their mining team in Free State.

Requirements Include:

  • Senior Certificate
  • Diploma / Degree in Engineering
  • Project Management Professional Certificate
  • GCC Mines and Works (Advantageous)
  • Atleast 8 years in operational Engineering and Production within a mining and plant environment
  • Atleast 2 years in a project environment

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or you can also contact Alison, Anri, Precious or Tendai on [Phone Number Removed];

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • GCC Mines and Works
  • operational Engineering and Production within a mining and plant environment
  • Project Environment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

