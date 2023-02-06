Project Manager

One of our top mining clients are looking for a highly experienced and skilled Project Manager to manage their mining team in Free State.

Requirements Include:

Senior Certificate

Diploma / Degree in Engineering

Project Management Professional Certificate

GCC Mines and Works (Advantageous)

Atleast 8 years in operational Engineering and Production within a mining and plant environment

Atleast 2 years in a project environment

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or you can also contact Alison, Anri, Precious or Tendai on [Phone Number Removed];

