One of our top mining clients are looking for a highly experienced and skilled Project Manager to manage their mining team in Free State.
Requirements Include:
- Senior Certificate
- Diploma / Degree in Engineering
- Project Management Professional Certificate
- GCC Mines and Works (Advantageous)
- Atleast 8 years in operational Engineering and Production within a mining and plant environment
- Atleast 2 years in a project environment
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or you can also contact Alison, Anri, Precious or Tendai on [Phone Number Removed];
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- GCC Mines and Works
- operational Engineering and Production within a mining and plant environment
- Project Environment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma