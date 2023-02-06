Project Manager

Feb 6, 2023

Essential Functions:

  • Prepare governance reports, project status reports, presentations, agendas and minutes, and issue logs and change control registers
  • Monitor, analyse and report on budgets and forecasts to the Business Unit Manager, highlighting any variances, and providing suggestions for resolution
  • Attend client meetings and assist with determination of project requirements
  • Ensure quality inspections during/after new installations
  • Assist the PMO in the drafting and issuance of project proposals, RFP’s, tenders, budgets, cash flows and preliminary schedules
  • Ensure that all project documentation is delivered as per the ISO process
  • Assist the PMO with technical vetting of projects if and when required
  • Track the progress and quality of work being performed by employees and sub-contractors
  • Effectively manage site managers and employees under your control for the project duration
  • Use project scheduling and control tools to monitor projects plans, work hours, budgets and expenditures
  • Ensure clients’ needs are met in a timely and cost-effective manner
  • Prepare substantial completion/acceptance certificates and ensure all required project close out documents are obtained
  • Commission software and hardware for in house workforce systems as well as those systems that might be used from time to time.
  • Ensure as Built drawings are done and signed off by the client
  • Ensure project quality signoffs are completed
  • Ensure project equipment register is sent to the Soc to update the CMDB
  • Assist peers with systems that might be problematic and requires a higher level of knowledge

Qualifications Preferred:
Project Management – (Prince 2/PMBOK/Other project related courses)
Project Management Institute(PMI) membership
Essential Qualifications:
Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent diploma
Project Management Certification / Diploma – Prince2 or Project Management Diploma
Diploma OR B Degree (Engineering/Project Management Project Management/Construction
PSIRA Certified (Grade E and B)

Desired Skills:

  • Management
  • Project Engineering
  • Engineering Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

