Project Manager

Essential Functions:
- Prepare governance reports, project status reports, presentations, agendas and minutes, and issue logs and change control registers
- Monitor, analyse and report on budgets and forecasts to the Business Unit Manager, highlighting any variances, and providing suggestions for resolution
- Attend client meetings and assist with determination of project requirements
- Ensure quality inspections during/after new installations
- Assist the PMO in the drafting and issuance of project proposals, RFP’s, tenders, budgets, cash flows and preliminary schedules
- Ensure that all project documentation is delivered as per the ISO process
- Assist the PMO with technical vetting of projects if and when required
- Track the progress and quality of work being performed by employees and sub-contractors
- Effectively manage site managers and employees under your control for the project duration
- Use project scheduling and control tools to monitor projects plans, work hours, budgets and expenditures
- Ensure clients’ needs are met in a timely and cost-effective manner
- Prepare substantial completion/acceptance certificates and ensure all required project close out documents are obtained
- Commission software and hardware for in house workforce systems as well as those systems that might be used from time to time.
- Ensure as Built drawings are done and signed off by the client
- Ensure project quality signoffs are completed
- Ensure project equipment register is sent to the Soc to update the CMDB
- Assist peers with systems that might be problematic and requires a higher level of knowledge
Qualifications Preferred:
Project Management – (Prince 2/PMBOK/Other project related courses)
Project Management Institute(PMI) membership
Essential Qualifications:
Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent diploma
Project Management Certification / Diploma – Prince2 or Project Management Diploma
Diploma OR B Degree (Engineering/Project Management Project Management/Construction
PSIRA Certified (Grade E and B)
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Project Engineering
- Engineering Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma