Project Manager

Essential Functions:

Prepare governance reports, project status reports, presentations, agendas and minutes, and issue logs and change control registers

Monitor, analyse and report on budgets and forecasts to the Business Unit Manager, highlighting any variances, and providing suggestions for resolution

Attend client meetings and assist with determination of project requirements

Ensure quality inspections during/after new installations

Assist the PMO in the drafting and issuance of project proposals, RFP’s, tenders, budgets, cash flows and preliminary schedules

Ensure that all project documentation is delivered as per the ISO process

Assist the PMO with technical vetting of projects if and when required

Track the progress and quality of work being performed by employees and sub-contractors

Effectively manage site managers and employees under your control for the project duration

Use project scheduling and control tools to monitor projects plans, work hours, budgets and expenditures

Ensure clients’ needs are met in a timely and cost-effective manner

Prepare substantial completion/acceptance certificates and ensure all required project close out documents are obtained

Commission software and hardware for in house workforce systems as well as those systems that might be used from time to time.

Ensure as Built drawings are done and signed off by the client

Ensure project quality signoffs are completed

Ensure project equipment register is sent to the Soc to update the CMDB

Assist peers with systems that might be problematic and requires a higher level of knowledge

Qualifications Preferred:

Project Management – (Prince 2/PMBOK/Other project related courses)

Project Management Institute(PMI) membership

Essential Qualifications:

Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent diploma

Project Management Certification / Diploma – Prince2 or Project Management Diploma

Diploma OR B Degree (Engineering/Project Management Project Management/Construction

PSIRA Certified (Grade E and B)

Desired Skills:

Management

Project Engineering

Engineering Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position