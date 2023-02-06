Project Manager IT at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Wierda Valley

This role is responsible for the overall management of projects by managing all phases of projects including initiation, planning, execution, implementation, and post-implementation activities. Includes the management of activities of finance, vendor management, operations, performance, and team development. Participate in all relevant agile methodology practices with the aim of improving the agile maturity and increase delivery velocity.

Duties and Responsibilities

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

Manage budget

Manage, monitor and tracking of budget

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Ensure project deliverables meet/exceed the project sponsor’s specified expectations- Provide clear direction and motivation to the project team

Ability to work in a team environment

Build and maintain relationships with the relevant stakeholders

Manage stakeholder relations

OPERTIONAL EXCELLENCE

Internal Processes

Develop detailed work plans, project schedules, estimates and resource plans in collaboration with all project stakeholders.

Document and keep track of all projects, administration of own projects is required

Extensive knowledge of project management processes and systems development methods

In-depth knowledge of project planning techniques and automated project planning tools required

Manage project scope and risks

Investigate and make recommendations on issues that challenge scope boundaries

Monitor and report on project progress highlighting critical issues for management, and, as necessary, coordinate the development, discussion, and approval of corrective action and/ or contingency plans.

Plan and implement change management processes, including activities such as training, communication and documentation

Ensure project activities and deliverables adhere to internal quality standards

Adhere to the standard operating procedures provided

Ability to manage projects of all sizes, utilizing effective project management methodologies (Agile and Waterfall) and associated processes, practices and deliverables

PEOPLE LEADERSHIP

DATA MANAGEMENT

STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENTREPORTING

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree

Certified Scrum Master

PMPAdvantage: Other Project Management training

Experience

5 – 10 years’ experience of managing projects of all sizes

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Problem Solving

Technical

MS Project

People Management

Assertiveness

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

