Project Manager IT at Bidvest Bank

This role is responsible for the overall management of projects by managing all phases of projects including initiation, planning, execution, implementation, and post-implementation activities. Includes the management of activities of finance, vendor management, operations, performance, and team development. Participate in all relevant agile methodology practices with the aim of improving the agile maturity and increase delivery velocity.
Duties and Responsibilities
FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
Manage budget
- Manage, monitor and tracking of budget
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
- Ensure project deliverables meet/exceed the project sponsor’s specified expectations- Provide clear direction and motivation to the project team
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Build and maintain relationships with the relevant stakeholders
- Manage stakeholder relations
OPERTIONAL EXCELLENCE
Internal Processes
- Develop detailed work plans, project schedules, estimates and resource plans in collaboration with all project stakeholders.
- Document and keep track of all projects, administration of own projects is required
- Extensive knowledge of project management processes and systems development methods
- In-depth knowledge of project planning techniques and automated project planning tools required
- Manage project scope and risks
- Investigate and make recommendations on issues that challenge scope boundaries
- Monitor and report on project progress highlighting critical issues for management, and, as necessary, coordinate the development, discussion, and approval of corrective action and/ or contingency plans.
- Plan and implement change management processes, including activities such as training, communication and documentation
- Ensure project activities and deliverables adhere to internal quality standards
- Adhere to the standard operating procedures provided
- Ability to manage projects of all sizes, utilizing effective project management methodologies (Agile and Waterfall) and associated processes, practices and deliverables
PEOPLE LEADERSHIP
DATA MANAGEMENT
STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENTREPORTING
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Certified Scrum Master
- PMPAdvantage: Other Project Management training
Experience
- 5 – 10 years’ experience of managing projects of all sizes
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Problem Solving
- Technical
- MS Project
- People Management
- Assertiveness
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree