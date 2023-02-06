RSAWeb slowly brings services back online

Internet service provider (ISP) RSAWeb is still dealing with a sophisticated cyberattack that brought many of its services down a week ago.

The “service-impacting event” is believed to have been a sophisticated cyber-attack, possibly ransomware.

As a result of the attack, RSAWeb’s entire network, including its fibre, mobile, hosting, VoIP, and PBX services went offline on 1 February. Most services have been restored already but others, including cloud, are still unavailable.

A timeline of the impact on customers and RSAWeb’s response has been detailed on the company’s web site and social media platforms.

Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director at Nclose, comments: “We’ve seen some clients take anywhere between two weeks to months to recover from a devastating cyber or ransomware attack. All you can do is hope that they (RSAWeb) had air-gapped backups that could be used to restore their systems as soon as possible.

“A lot of businesses aren’t prepared for this kind of attack,” Osler adds. “In terms of the impact on customers, the downtime has been quite significant.”