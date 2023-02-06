We are looking for a Scrum Master for a 12 month contract to assist team members in an Agile environment.
Purpose of the role
The Agile Coach is responsible for equipping squad members with the right knowledge, tools and training to use agile to its full potential. The role involves understanding where squads are in their journey and offering the right approach to support their growth. To enable continuous improvement the Coach asks the right questions, provides good mental models, challenges people in their thinking and guides them towards consistent quality in their work. The coach also performs the role of Senior scrum master running key initiatives.
Key responsibilities
- Agile tool workflow configuration, reporting and management- Update Scrum boards and consolidate feedback from multiple teams- Lead key teams as a senior scrum master- Improving flow within the delivery teams – continuous improvement
Qualification and Experience
- Project Management or Agile certifications – 5+ years Agile life cycle experience- 5+ years IT administration experience- 3+ years SAFE experience – 2+ years Senior Scrum Master- 2+ years Coaching teams on agile cadences in a SAFE framework
Knowledge and Skills
- SAFe experience – PI planning, etc- Knowledge of Business Analysis and Risk Management skills.- Knowledge of sound business judgment.- Ability to communicate internal controls concepts clear in a business context.
- Knowledge of scrum principles
- Product development process knowledge
- Agile methodology
- Sprint methodology and project management
- Reporting and Administration
Personal Attributes
Action orientated – Contributing through others
Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
Optimises work processes – Contributing through others
Decision quality – Contributing through others
Core Competencies
Being resilient – Contributing through others
Collaborates – Contributing through others
Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
Customer focus – Contributing through others
Drives results – Contributing through others
Desired Skills:
- Coaching teams
- agile
- agile certificate
- Senior Scrum Master