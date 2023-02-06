Scrum Master – Western Cape Eikenbosch

We are looking for a Scrum Master for a 12 month contract to assist team members in an Agile environment.

Purpose of the role

The Agile Coach is responsible for equipping squad members with the right knowledge, tools and training to use agile to its full potential. The role involves understanding where squads are in their journey and offering the right approach to support their growth. To enable continuous improvement the Coach asks the right questions, provides good mental models, challenges people in their thinking and guides them towards consistent quality in their work. The coach also performs the role of Senior scrum master running key initiatives.

Key responsibilities

Agile tool workflow configuration, reporting and management- Update Scrum boards and consolidate feedback from multiple teams- Lead key teams as a senior scrum master- Improving flow within the delivery teams – continuous improvement

Qualification and Experience

Project Management or Agile certifications – 5+ years Agile life cycle experience- 5+ years IT administration experience- 3+ years SAFE experience – 2+ years Senior Scrum Master- 2+ years Coaching teams on agile cadences in a SAFE framework

Knowledge and Skills

SAFe experience – PI planning, etc- Knowledge of Business Analysis and Risk Management skills.- Knowledge of sound business judgment.- Ability to communicate internal controls concepts clear in a business context.

Knowledge of scrum principles

Product development process knowledge

Agile methodology

Sprint methodology and project management

Reporting and Administration

Personal Attributes

Action orientated – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Decision quality – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

Desired Skills:

Coaching teams

agile

agile certificate

Senior Scrum Master

