Senior Automation Tester at Reverside

Job Description
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
Responsibilities:
- Identify and select automation test cases
- Create an automation test plan and get it approved
- Develop automated test scripts
- Collaborate with QA Analysts and Software Developers to develop solutions
- Execute automated test scripts
- Record problems and issues under the project’s problem and issue management plans
- Document defects using the project’s defect management tools
- Interact with clients regarding any issues they experience and be ready to solve them
- Keep up-to-date with the latest industry trends
Requirements:
- 3 years solid test automation experience
- Strong skills on Appium, RestAssured and Java
Other Skills:
- Good understanding of programming languages like Java, SQL, HTML, C, Python, Perl, CSS, or XML
- Excellent mathematical and problem-solving skills
- Highly accurate and detail-oriented
- Familiarity with Agile & DevOps methodologies
- Excellent reporting, time management, analytical & communication skills
- Knowledge of test management tools
- Understanding of hands-on business requirements
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- Appium
- RestAssured
- Java
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]