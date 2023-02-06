Senior Automation Tester at Reverside

Job Description

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Responsibilities:

Identify and select automation test cases

Create an automation test plan and get it approved

Develop automated test scripts

Collaborate with QA Analysts and Software Developers to develop solutions

Execute automated test scripts

Record problems and issues under the project’s problem and issue management plans

Document defects using the project’s defect management tools

Interact with clients regarding any issues they experience and be ready to solve them

Keep up-to-date with the latest industry trends

Requirements:

3 years solid test automation experience

Strong skills on Appium, RestAssured and Java

Other Skills:

Good understanding of programming languages like Java, SQL, HTML, C, Python, Perl, CSS, or XML

Excellent mathematical and problem-solving skills

Highly accurate and detail-oriented

Familiarity with Agile & DevOps methodologies

Excellent reporting, time management, analytical & communication skills

Knowledge of test management tools

Understanding of hands-on business requirements

Desired Skills:

Automation Testing

Appium

RestAssured

Java

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

