Senior Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

Feb 6, 2023

Job Description

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Responsibilities:

  • Identify and select automation test cases
  • Create an automation test plan and get it approved
  • Develop automated test scripts
  • Collaborate with QA Analysts and Software Developers to develop solutions
  • Execute automated test scripts
  • Record problems and issues under the project’s problem and issue management plans
  • Document defects using the project’s defect management tools
  • Interact with clients regarding any issues they experience and be ready to solve them
  • Keep up-to-date with the latest industry trends

Requirements:

  • 3 years solid test automation experience
  • Strong skills on Appium, RestAssured and Java

Other Skills:

  • Good understanding of programming languages like Java, SQL, HTML, C, Python, Perl, CSS, or XML
  • Excellent mathematical and problem-solving skills
  • Highly accurate and detail-oriented
  • Familiarity with Agile & DevOps methodologies
  • Excellent reporting, time management, analytical & communication skills
  • Knowledge of test management tools
  • Understanding of hands-on business requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Testing
  • Appium
  • RestAssured
  • Java

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

