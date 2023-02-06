Senior Business Application Analyst

Qualifications & Experience:
- Relevant Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) business and/or financial qualifications
- Minimum of 5-8 years of experience
- Experience working with financial systems and financial system integrations
- Data warehouse expert.
- Excel & PowerPivot expert
Advantageous:
- Microsoft Certifications
- Knowledge of Advanced Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things with Microsoft and Azure Services.
- Knowledge and experience working on all major ERP systems such as Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, Syspro, Infor, SAP etc.
Skills
- Excellent analytical, system design, and problem-solving skills
- Sound knowledge of financial systems and financial system integrations
- Detailed understanding of the KPI system and ability to identify key value drivers and opportunities to improve business performance.
- Ability to understand, analyse and utilise financial, market, consumer and economic information.
- Pro-active in identifying potential problems and proposing solutions
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Work with large sets of data
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis