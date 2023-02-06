Senior Business Application Analyst

Feb 6, 2023

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Relevant Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) business and/or financial qualifications
  • Minimum of 5-8 years of experience
  • Experience working with financial systems and financial system integrations
  • Data warehouse expert.
  • Excel & PowerPivot expert

Advantageous:

  • Microsoft Certifications
  • Knowledge of Advanced Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things with Microsoft and Azure Services.
  • Knowledge and experience working on all major ERP systems such as Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, Syspro, Infor, SAP etc.

Skills

  • Excellent analytical, system design, and problem-solving skills
  • Sound knowledge of financial systems and financial system integrations
  • Detailed understanding of the KPI system and ability to identify key value drivers and opportunities to improve business performance.
  • Ability to understand, analyse and utilise financial, market, consumer and economic information.
  • Pro-active in identifying potential problems and proposing solutions
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Work with large sets of data

Desired Skills:

  • Data warehouse
  • financial systems
  • System integration
  • Excel
  • Pivot
  • PowerPivot
  • Business Intelligence
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Internet of Things
  • IoT
  • Azure Services.
  • ERP
  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • MS Dynamics
  • Sage
  • SAP
  • Syspro
  • Infor
  • KPI system
  • business performance
  • Analytics
  • identifying potential problems
  • simplifying requirements
  • Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

