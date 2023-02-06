Senior Developer (Python) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding expertise as a Senior Developer with strong Python & Django skills is sought by a dynamic Tech Company providing sustainable and scalable business solutions. Your role will include performing coding assignments, code reviews, regularly analysing code segments while creating and implementing cutting-edge design plans. You may also be required to update existing software and conduct feasibility studies on company systems. While your role will be managerial in nature, you will also be expected to code applications, create reports, and mentor the Junior Devs. You will require a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or related discipline with at least 3+ years’ suitable work experience & be adept at conducting research into project-related issues and products. Your tech toolset must include Python, Django, SQL, Linux, Source Control, PyTest, Svelte, React, Knockout, Celery, NGINX, UWSGI.

DUTIES:

Perform coding assignments.

Review code work for accuracy and functionality.

Create and implement design plans.

Analyse code segments regularly.

Delegate tasks to team members.

Keep up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments.

Code and test program modules that meet design specifications.

Maintain, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications.

Identify configuration changes to applications so that they meet business process requirements.

Read, understand and effectively implement application specifications into database design.

Manage and/or provide guidance to clients.

Identify system deficiencies and implement effective solutions.

Create well designed, reusable objects.

Meet with development managers to discuss software projects.

Conduct feasibility studies for upgraded software systems.

Design new software programs, websites, and applications.

Assign tasks to Junior Developers such as coding, testing, debugging, and analytics.

Write advanced programming code.

Review updated software systems.

Manage project timelines and tasks.

Write Development reports.

Create technical documents for new software programs.

Train staff on software use.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc in Computer Science Degree, other related discipline or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

10 Years’ experience typical for someone at full proficiency for this role.

3-5 Years’ minimum experience to be fully proficient for this role.

Ability to write code of a consistently high quality.

Technically competent with various software programs, including but not limited to Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio), Microsoft Projects, ServiceNow, Smartsheet and Lucid Chart.

Adept at conducting research into project-related issues and products.

Technologies:

Django.

Python.

SQL.

Linux.

Source Control.

Testing Framework (PyTest).

Frontend Framework (Svelte, React, Knockout).

Experience working in Small/Large Teams.

Celery.

NGINX, UWSGI.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Team-building skills with technical and non-technical staff.

Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional.

Proactive, Efficient and Focused.

Reliable, trustworthy and a team player.

Experience working both independently and, in a team, -oriented, collaborative environment.

Flexible with proven ability to conform to shifting priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Must be able to learn, understand and apply new technologies.

Support diverse and inclusive work environment.

