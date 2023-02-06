Senior Network Engineer at Technimove Limited – Remote Remote

The Role:

Technimove is seeking an experienced and highly motivated Senior Network Engineer to work on a number of Professional Service engagements across the UK&I , EU and globally. The Senior Network Engineer will be a key player in the discovery, designing, implementing and maintaining highly diverse network architectures, whilst assisting and advising the business by developing guidelines on the usage of complex systems and their components.

Duties will include:

Working on various client projects troubleshooting network problems

Establishing and maintaining network performance

Establishing network environments by designing system configuration and directing system installation

Maximize performance by solving network issues and performing updates

Installing and maintaining firewalls

Providing technical support and assistance to employees.

Working with third parties to ensure efficiency

Skills and experience needed for the Senior Network Engineer:

Experience in delivering Professional Service Engagements/Projects

Experience in working under high pressure environments across multiple sectors and verticals

Ability to build quality, Technical Networking design documentation

Strong communication and presentation skills

Certified within a relevant technical field is required – CCIE level

Azure experience – Solutions Architect

Technical Skills:

Advanced level knowledge of Routing and Switching

Experience with Cisco ACI

Solid understanding of TCP/IP based networks and networking protocols (e.g. OSPF, BGP)

Experience building, designing and supporting LANs/WANs

Experience of WAN circuits and solutions (e.g. MPLS and VPN’s)

Knowledge of working with Firewalling technologies (e.g. Checkpoint/Palo Alto/Fortinet/Cisco)

Knowledge of Application Delivery Controllers (e.g. F5, Citrix)

Desirable Skills:

Network programmability and frameworks (Ansible/Python)

Software Defined Solutions and Network virtualisation (e.g. Cisco ACI/VMware NSX) Cloud based solutions (AWS/Azure)

Salary:

R500,000 – R1,000,000 per annum + paid overtime.

Benefits:

20 days holiday

Personalised career development plan

Company bonus scheme

Company provident fund

Working Hours:

45 hours per week Monday to Friday. This role also involves being part of an ‘out of hours’ rota, 1 in 6 weeks, with paid overtime if work is required.

Location:

Remote, home based role.

If you would like to join an industry recognised organisation at an exciting time, please send your CV and a cover letter to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

CCIE

Network

Networking

About The Employer:

Here at Technimove we strongly believe in our core values of Purpose, People and Passion.

As the market leader in Data Centre Transformations, our Purpose is to deliver our core transformational services to many of the world’s leading I.T. service providers worldwide. In the last year we have further expanded our professional services offering, allowing us to continue to develop and maintain those long lasting client relationships.

Our biggest asset is without a doubt our People, or TechniPeople as we like to say! We have grown the team dramatically within the last 18 months and have a mixture of new faces and long standing team members – some who have been here for 10+ years. We operate a fantastic internal development programme, including apprenticeships, to provide team members with the opportunity to really spread their wings and progress within the Company. We strive to create an environment where People thrive and are working to their strengths for maximum success.

All of this of course could not be done with Passion. Everyone here at Technimove is on board for the journey, and in short we love what we do! We are looking for individuals who would be interested in being part of Technimove’s future success, whilst developing themselves and growing alongside us.

Technimove is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation or any other protected characteristic as outlined by law.

Learn more/Apply for this position