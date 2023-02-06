Senior Project Manager

Role Purpose:

To Evaluate, Scope and implement programs/ projects to agreed time, within cost and quality parameters, but not limited to this. To act as an advisor to both Business and Technical departments, providing support and ensuring all Stakeholders are kept updated at all times accordingly

Qualifications

Minimum of 6-8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects

Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies

Experience of managing activity across the whole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking

Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred

Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous

Exposure to governance control and risk management

Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels

Good financial business case skills

3rd Party Vendor Management preferred

Project and Program Management

Change Management

Reporting and Research

Project Management Methodology (e.g., Prince 2 & Agile)

Business Process knowledge

Requirements

Proven experience as a consultant advantageous

Be the link between IT & Business, i.e., ability to manage IT delivery and Business expectations.

Conduct situational and data analysis workshops to identify and understand a problem or issue.

Be analytical and creative.

Present and explain findings to HoDs & Executives

Excellent organizational and coordination skills

Be able to converse and communicate on all levels, more specifically on ExCo level, as they will be required at times to present in regional steering committee as well as ExCo’s.

A great listener with ability to communicate the right information at different levels within the organization.

Experience as a Project Manager within the Africa Markets will be advantageous.

