Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:
To Evaluate, Scope and implement programs/ projects to agreed time, within cost and quality parameters, but not limited to this. To act as an advisor to both Business and Technical departments, providing support and ensuring all Stakeholders are kept updated at all times accordingly
Qualifications
- Minimum of 6-8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects
- Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies
- Experience of managing activity across the whole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking
- Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred
- Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous
- Exposure to governance control and risk management
- Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels
- Good financial business case skills
- 3rd Party Vendor Management preferred
- Project and Program Management
- Change Management
- Reporting and Research
- Project Management Methodology (e.g., Prince 2 & Agile)
- Business Process knowledge
Requirements
- Proven experience as a consultant advantageous
- Be the link between IT & Business, i.e., ability to manage IT delivery and Business expectations.
- Conduct situational and data analysis workshops to identify and understand a problem or issue.
- Be analytical and creative.
- Present and explain findings to HoDs & Executives
- Excellent organizational and coordination skills
- Be able to converse and communicate on all levels, more specifically on ExCo level, as they will be required at times to present in regional steering committee as well as ExCo’s.
- A great listener with ability to communicate the right information at different levels within the organization.
- Experience as a Project Manager within the Africa Markets will be advantageous.
