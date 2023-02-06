Senior Reference and Master Data Management Specialists – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Objective of this Scope of Work

The Senior Reference and Master Data Management Specialists will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of the enterprise frameworks, standards, processes and procedures applicable to the management of master and reference data for the organisation. They will ensure that Master and Reference data practices are aligned to industry, and mature the practice and entrench within operations. The overall objective of the role is to drive good quality key/critical master and reference data for the Group

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Information Management

Analysis

Planning And Organising

Conceptual thinking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification Required:

– A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management OR equivalent;

– A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a data management environment

Competencies:

– Analysis and problem solving

– Effective communication

– Planning and organising

– Service and stakeholder focus

– Conceptual thinking

– Drive for results

– Attention to detail

Learn more/Apply for this position