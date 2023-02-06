Senior Software Developer

Senior Software Developer – Johannesburg Gauteng

Salary: R70-80K CTC Per Month

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Software Developer for a permanent position in Germiston, Johannesburg, Gauteng. The candidate should be energetic and work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for our business. Must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as we are currently migrating our legacy systems across to more current tech.

Minimum Requirements:

A Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent type Diploma) in Computer Programming, Computer Science, Or Information Technology.

Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.

Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.

Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).

Proficiency in Micro Services.

Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).

Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.

South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record

Own reliable transport

Skills And Knowledge:

Beneficial – Redis Cache; Postgres SQL; Blazor / DevExpress UI development.

Good communication skills.

Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills

Skills Assessment Experience:

6+ Years –

C#

.NET

.NET Core

Advanced –

Redis Cache

Postgres SQL

Blazor / DevExpress UI dev

REST Web APIs

Microsoft SQL Server

SQL queries/stored procedures

Proficient –

Docker (on Linux and Windows)

Micro Services

Message Queuing (RabbitMQ)

GIT

JIRA

Duties:

Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.

Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures.

Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.

Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

Working closely with other developers as well as business.

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Prioritize multiple tasks effectively

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

