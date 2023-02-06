Senior Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

Feb 6, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Examine and evaluate exiting systems, their functions and design
  • Identify and document system requirements for existing and new systems
  • Liaise with users/clients to track requirements and features
  • Analyse and document interfaces and integration between systems
  • Collaborate with IT team and developers for planning of development work
  • Assist with detailed solution design in collaboration with the technical lead.
  • Collaborate with IT team and developers to produce new solutions
  • Collaborate with IT team and developers to resolve system issues
  • Validate changes by testing programs and or assisting test engineers
  • Provide testing and operations support to users/clients
  • Ensure deadline and budget requirements are met
  • Ensure the relevant technical documentation is up to date
  • Stay up-to-date with current technologies and technical developments

Requirements and skills

  • Proven work experience as a system analyst
  • Solid experience with stakeholder management
  • Ability to organise and conduct workshops for the purpose of the analysis work
  • Hands on experience with software development and documentation
  • Solid knowledge of business information systems and systems integration
  • Working knowledge of banking solutions
  • Familiarity with programming languages and coding
  • Familiarity with DevOps
  • Familiarity with microservices architecture, GIT, Docker and Kubernetes
  • Hands on experience with data analysis tools such as Kibana or similar
  • Ability to explain and document technical details
  • Excellent analytical skills
  • A good problem-solving attitude
  • A degree in Computer Science or relevant field

Desired Skills:

  • Senior
  • Systems Analyst
  • micro services

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *