Senior Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

Responsibilities
- Examine and evaluate exiting systems, their functions and design
- Identify and document system requirements for existing and new systems
- Liaise with users/clients to track requirements and features
- Analyse and document interfaces and integration between systems
- Collaborate with IT team and developers for planning of development work
- Assist with detailed solution design in collaboration with the technical lead.
- Collaborate with IT team and developers to produce new solutions
- Collaborate with IT team and developers to resolve system issues
- Validate changes by testing programs and or assisting test engineers
- Provide testing and operations support to users/clients
- Ensure deadline and budget requirements are met
- Ensure the relevant technical documentation is up to date
- Stay up-to-date with current technologies and technical developments
Requirements and skills
- Proven work experience as a system analyst
- Solid experience with stakeholder management
- Ability to organise and conduct workshops for the purpose of the analysis work
- Hands on experience with software development and documentation
- Solid knowledge of business information systems and systems integration
- Working knowledge of banking solutions
- Familiarity with programming languages and coding
- Familiarity with DevOps
- Familiarity with microservices architecture, GIT, Docker and Kubernetes
- Hands on experience with data analysis tools such as Kibana or similar
- Ability to explain and document technical details
- Excellent analytical skills
- A good problem-solving attitude
- A degree in Computer Science or relevant field
