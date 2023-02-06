Service Desk Agent at Global Access Telecommunication Services

THE IMPACT OF THE ROLE

The Service desk is responsible for providing fast, courteous, and knowledgeable customer serviceand support. This involves high-quality service delivery and efficient troubleshooting & problemsolving with a positive, can-do attitude. Further, it is his or her duty to form and maintain anexcellent and caring relationship with the customer. As Ambassadors of Global Access, the ServiceDesk should take accountability for keeping Global Access’ clients satisfied and ensuring theirproblems are attended to and resolved.

Requirements:

1-3 years’ experience in Call centre Environment

A+ & N+ would be an advantage

Customer service skills

IPTV & Digital Signage experience would be an advantage.

Linux experience would be an advantage.

Experience in an IT environment

Good team player

Be able to work under pressure, Maintain a high standard of output under pressure

Be able to work on your own and not be micro-managed

Good communication skills (written and verbal)

Providing Support | Assisting & Supporting Global Access’ Clients

Aim:

Build & maintain relationships with Global Access’ clients and ensure that they are left feeling satisfied, respected and valued.

Answer incoming calls for all clients to support them with all systems. Assign every calla reference number which is logged on Pastel.

Provide remote support depending on the client’s challenge. In most instances,troubleshoot with the client and walk them through the steps required to solve theproblem.

During this remote support, there are a specific set of questions that are needed to beanswered in order to assist with trouble-shooting.

Make detailed notes on CRM while you are on a call, detailing what the call is regardingand what steps have been taken to attempt to resolve the call.

If you are not able to solve the problem through remote access, diagnose the problemand depending on the fault, it is crucial to refer it on to the NOC Department.

If necessary, schedule a Technician to the site. Liaise with your team and/or linemanager to understand which Technician is closest to the site, which technician hasthe appropriate skills and which has available capacity.

Update calls on a daily basis, tracking any changes regarding what was done and whatis still outstanding and why.

Follow up on calls as it is your responsibility to see them through to completion. Oncea call is complete, hand them over to the Customer Service Manager for final closing ofthe call.

In all interactions with clients, ensure that you represent Global Access’ values andculture.

If you are able to resolve the call during remote support, send the call to the Customer Service Manager to close the call.

Training & Development | Keeping your Knowledge Up-To-Date

Aim:

Ensure that you are constantly updating your knowledge, specifically when there is an upgrade or a change in the system so that you always assist clients.

Attend internal training. This is a big part of the job whenever there are changes orupdates on the system or when clarification is needed. The training is providedapproximately once or twice a month to ensure that your knowledge is up to date. Thisis critical as understanding the technology, systems, remotes, etc. that clients use helpsyou better guide the clients on how to solve their problems.

Administrative Tasks | Collaborating with other Departments

Aim:

Depending on the request of the client, assist as outlined below. These often require collaboration and liaising with other departments in Global Access.

Follow up on job cards from the External Technicians who completed scheduled workat the client’s sites. When you receive these, submit them to the Finance team to beprocessed or ensure that the Technicians have submitted directly to the Finance team.

For work that is scheduled for Global Access’ internal technical staff, create a job cardand capture the accurate details. Submit this to the Finance Team for processing whenthe work is completed.

When stock needs to be ordered, receive the quote from the Finance Department forsignoff. Once this is obtained, send the quote to the client for consideration and apurchase order. Track and follow up on this process.

For clients who require the replacement of stock, liaise with the Stores Department forthe dispatching and if needed, the ordering, of stock.

For clients who require a stock to be repaired, liaise with the Technician to determinewhat must be repaired and if this needs to be ordered or dispatched from Stores. Ifstock needs to be collected from or delivered to the client, arrange for a courier andsend a collection request. Follow up to confirm that the courier collected or deliveredthe equipment

Follow up with all the necessary internal departments in tracking calls and processesbeing taken to resolve client needs.

Receptionist Duties | Being the First Port of Call

Aim:

Handle all client queries professionally, respectfully and in an upbeat manner.

When a client calls in, you are the first point of call. Therefore, you need to greet themwith enthusiasm and treat them with respect.

It is your role to transfer the client to the appropriate employee and answer anyqueries they may have.

In all interactions with clients, ensure that you represent Global Access’ values andculture.

Living the Culture | Drive and Live the Global Access Culture

Aim:

Drive the culture by ensuring that all processes and people are aligned to the Global Access culture

In all interactions, drive, live and champion Global Access’s values and culture. Thisincludes:

o Accountability: assume responsibility for the outcome;

o Respect: ensure the organisation achieves its objectives in an ethical and respectfulmanner;

o Customer: add value to our customer’s business;

o Improving: always improve yourself, the way in which you do your job and thesolutions we provide to our customers.

Desired Skills:

Call Centre

Call Center

service desk

A+

N+

customer service

Telecommunication

IPTV

Digital Signage

Linux

IT

pastel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

