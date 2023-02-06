Software Developer

Feb 6, 2023

Software Developer – Johannesburg Gauteng
Salary: R40k Per Month

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Software Developer (C#; Java; Blazor) for a permanent position based in Elandsfontein, Johannesburg Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as our client is currently migrating to more current technology systems.

Check out Our Site & Apply Directly – [URL Removed]

Minimum Requirements:

  • Driver’s licence
  • Grade 12; Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience working in C#.
  • Integration services knowledge
  • Understands relational databases and software design concepts
  • Proficiency in REST Web APIs
  • Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server 2019 & SQL queries/stored procedures
  • Proficiency in Queues and file Processing
  • Proficiency in EF5 (NET5) and NET5.0 essential
  • Proficiency in using Blazor components essential
  • Proficiency in using DevExpress Blazor UI
  • Proficiency in using GIT with Visual Studio
  • Some knowledge of Javascript as used in Blazor
  • Knowledge of Microservices Architecture beneficial
  • Knowledge of Jira beneficial

Duties:

  • Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs and services
  • Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and stored procedures
  • Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services
  • Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs

and subsequently developing these modifications

  • Working closely with other developers, UX designers as well as business
  • Maintaining and upgrading of existing systems
  • Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules
  • Prioritize multiple tasks effectively

Find Us on Social Media

Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • software developer
  • software
  • developer
  • dev jobs
  • c#
  • .net
  • blazor
  • java
  • javascript
  • sql
  • microsoft
  • git
  • server
  • windows
  • support
  • testing
  • coding
  • programming
  • networking
  • junior software developer
  • graduate software developer
  • intermediate software developer
  • UX
  • Designers
  • net5.0
  • net
  • dev express
  • visual studio
  • programs
  • database
  • server engineering
  • engineer
  • web api
  • sql server
  • microservices architecture
  • jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *