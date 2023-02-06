Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Software Developer – Johannesburg Gauteng
Salary: R40k Per Month
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Software Developer (C#; Java; Blazor) for a permanent position based in Elandsfontein, Johannesburg Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as our client is currently migrating to more current technology systems.
Minimum Requirements:
- Driver’s licence
- Grade 12; Relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum 3 years’ experience working in C#.
- Integration services knowledge
- Understands relational databases and software design concepts
- Proficiency in REST Web APIs
- Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server 2019 & SQL queries/stored procedures
- Proficiency in Queues and file Processing
- Proficiency in EF5 (NET5) and NET5.0 essential
- Proficiency in using Blazor components essential
- Proficiency in using DevExpress Blazor UI
- Proficiency in using GIT with Visual Studio
- Some knowledge of Javascript as used in Blazor
- Knowledge of Microservices Architecture beneficial
- Knowledge of Jira beneficial
Duties:
- Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs and services
- Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and stored procedures
- Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services
- Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs
and subsequently developing these modifications
- Working closely with other developers, UX designers as well as business
- Maintaining and upgrading of existing systems
- Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules
- Prioritize multiple tasks effectively
Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
