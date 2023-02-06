Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Software Developer – Johannesburg Gauteng

Salary: R40k Per Month

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Software Developer (C#; Java; Blazor) for a permanent position based in Elandsfontein, Johannesburg Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as our client is currently migrating to more current technology systems.

Check out Our Site & Apply Directly – [URL Removed]

Minimum Requirements:

Driver’s licence

Grade 12; Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 3 years’ experience working in C#.

Integration services knowledge

Understands relational databases and software design concepts

Proficiency in REST Web APIs

Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server 2019 & SQL queries/stored procedures

Proficiency in Queues and file Processing

Proficiency in EF5 (NET5) and NET5.0 essential

Proficiency in using Blazor components essential

Proficiency in using DevExpress Blazor UI

Proficiency in using GIT with Visual Studio

Some knowledge of Javascript as used in Blazor

Knowledge of Microservices Architecture beneficial

Knowledge of Jira beneficial

Duties:

Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs and services

Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and stored procedures

Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services

Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs

and subsequently developing these modifications

Working closely with other developers, UX designers as well as business

Maintaining and upgrading of existing systems

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules

Prioritize multiple tasks effectively

Find Us on Social Media

Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

software developer

software

developer

dev jobs

c#

.net

blazor

java

javascript

sql

microsoft

git

server

windows

support

testing

coding

programming

networking

junior software developer

graduate software developer

intermediate software developer

UX

Designers

net5.0

net

dev express

visual studio

programs

database

server engineering

engineer

web api

sql server

microservices architecture

jira

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position