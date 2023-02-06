Software Engineer

Come on over and be part of a team that is defined as “The digital twin”, which is the single point of truth for all software, hardware, and feature vehicle related data.

You will have the opportunity to get involved in various aspects of our solution (back-end, front-end and DevOps tooling).

We seek the expertise and skill set of a Software Engineer

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotationHybrid working model.

Requirements:

Python or JAVA experience

Exposure to AWS

MongoDB Exposure

AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

Typescript

Duties to be performed:

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Desired Skills:

Python

Java

AWS

