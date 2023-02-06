Software Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Come on over and be part of a team that is defined as “The digital twin”, which is the single point of truth for all software, hardware, and feature vehicle related data.
You will have the opportunity to get involved in various aspects of our solution (back-end, front-end and DevOps tooling).
We seek the expertise and skill set of a Software Engineer
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotationHybrid working model.
Requirements:
- Python or JAVA experience
- Exposure to AWS
- MongoDB Exposure
- AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
- TypeScript, NodeJS
- Atlassian APIs
- Typescript
Duties to be performed:
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Java
- AWS