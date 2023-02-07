Application Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT Sector, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Application Developer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Minimum 1 – 3 years’ experience.

Own reliable transport essential.

Quality references a must.

No criminal record.

Frameworks / Skills:

NET Framework

NET Webforms

NET Framework

Microsoft SQL Server

Git Source Control

Bitbucket

Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM

Web Fundamentals – HTML, CSS

Javascript / jQuery

Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap

API design and development

RESTful Services

Responsibilities:

Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.

Investigating issues and requests received from Clients.

Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.

Fixing bugs and improving application performance.

Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.

Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.

Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.

Analysing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Applications

ASP.Net

BitBucket

Dataset Management

Development

Javascript

