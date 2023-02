Application Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Application Developer

A well established organization has a permanent position available for an Application Developer to develop C#.NET solutions and create in-house applications using the .NET framework.

Requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree

C#.NET 4.5

Microsoft Visual Studio

Minimum 4 years experience as a C# Programmer/ Developer

Knowledge of coding languages e.g. JavaScript/ HTML

Knowledge of Ecommerce Development

SQL & T-SQL

Pastel Evolution

.Net Socket Development

GIT / similar

Task management system knowledge, e.g. Redmine

RESTFul (Open API)

SOAP

Desired Skills:

App Development

C#.NET

Debuggin & Maintaining written code

