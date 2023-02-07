Business Analyst: Intelligent Automation – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Business Analyst in the Intelligent Automation space to join their dynamic team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Partner with the Business Process Owner (s) and Process execution team members to develop a deep end-to-end understanding of processes targeted for automation and outline the impacted processes and business requirements.
- Engage with cross-functional teams to develop business requirements documentation of the process to be automated in a manner that is understood by the business users and can be shared with RPA solution design and development teams.
- Works with RPA & Technical Team members to facilitate the planning and execution of RPA and other Automation projects.
- Work with Businesses to perform value analysis (ROI) for the processes.
- Coordinate with the business and the RPA team to identify and provide support for solution designs for production issues and enhancements.
- Identify scope, benefits, constraints, and risks for RPA automation initiatives, capture and document current state manual processes.
- Identify and document best practices for ongoing RPA adoption.
- Facilitate sessions with stakeholders to drive out requirements.
- Consider change management implications for the implementation of new RPA processes.
- Deliver key business analysis artifacts, using best practices and tools, for the design, solution, and execution of medium and large projects.
- Document and diagram the existing environment and dataflows.
- Gather non-functional requirements such as security, capacity performance and availability.
- Act as a liaison between business and technical resources
- Recommend ‘to-be’ process map designs using Cross-functional flowcharts.
- Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements.
- Conduct Process diagnostics & opportunity identification.
- Define requirements, creating user stories (if Agile) or BRD or Disaggregation sheets (for RPA).
- Help design, document, and maintain system processes.
- Creating Business Case and ROI which can be submitted for review and approvals.
Qualifications:
Essential Knowledge and Skills:
- Strong effective working relationships with team members, stakeholders, and management. Demonstrate strong collaboration across all levels of the organization.
- Ability to work independently, with limited supervision, whilst participating fully as a member of the RPA team.
- Effective Persuasive Communication including the ability to influence SMEs and business stakeholders toward change, automation, and continuous improvement.
- Knowledge of RPA technologies and spectrum of best practices with process automation and operational excellence.
- Understand the needs of and support a company with global operations.
- Ability to translate requirements into processes and controls.
- Strong analytical skills, coupled with a logical, disciplined, and structured approach to documentation and procedures.
- Flexible and dynamic personality.
- Excellent spoken and written communication. Assertive and confident in raising action points with senior individuals.
- Experience of working on major projects.
- Experience/knowledge of a range of technology platforms and solutions.
- Work with individuals to understand and build detailed process maps and business requirements documents.
- Ability to rapidly grasp processes and identify potential RPA solutions.
- Integrate leading practices on process discovery & mapping into the day-to-day delivery of business requirements documents.
- Willingness to learn and become an expert in RPA and other Intelligent Automation solutions.
- Experience supporting business process documentation with business owners and SMEs across multiple geographically disbursed teams.
- A team player that is willing to learn and adapt in a high pace delivery environment.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ IT/ Data Sciences/ Business Administration or related fields.
Desirable Knowledge and Skills:
- Experience in analyzing data to draw business-relevant conclusions.
- Experience writing simple SQL queries for data analysis.
- Experience in User Acceptance Testing bringing business users in to the test phase.
