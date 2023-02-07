Client Reporting Analyst – Institutional Investments – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Overview:

The role as a Client Reporting Analyst focuses on the timely and accurate production of Client Report backs, Global Quarterly Investment Reports, and Sustainability Reports.

This position will be responsible for:

The production of Report backs on a periodic and ad hoc basis within specific timeframes

Assisting in the production of Global Fund Quarterly Investment Reports and Strategy Quarterly Investment Reports on a quarterly basis

Assisting in the production of client reports on a periodic and ad hoc basis within timeframes

Assisting in the production of Sustainability reports on a periodic basis within timeframes

The successful applicant will be able to manage a high-volume workflow, prioritising client deadline work and liaising with a range of internal stakeholders at all levels to produce high quality reports out of Seismic.

Responsibilities:

Managing the various key stakeholders to ensure input data is delivered within the internally agreed SLAs

Engaging with Investment IT to ensure the correct data requirements are considered when building data APIs

Investigating and resolving data issues raised with regards to the production cycle

Managing the various key stakeholders in the production workflow for reviews to ensure sign off ahead of client deadlines

Working closely with the Investment team to coordinate any changes that reflect in the reports

Ensuring the implementation of approved change requests

Providing production and delivery stats to the business to track efficiency

Working closely with the product owners to coordinate any automation process and implement further automation required

Engaging with Seismic, the vendor on troubleshooting production queries and assisting with upcoming projects to be implemented

Assisting in projects and business initiatives when required

Ensure team members are appropriately cross-trained and there is a backup for each task

Continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change

Proactive and effective communication with team colleagues globally

Ensure excellent internal and external client servicing by responding promptly and appropriately to queries

Maintain a consistently professional and value-add approach

Requirements:

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

Relevant degree – B.Com or B.Bus.Sci Degree in Accounts/Maths/Stats/Economics/Finance etc.

Minimum 2 years within an investment management environment, focusing on client reporting/performance/attribution analysis or reporting

Experience working with complex datasets

Experience working with Institutional Clients (pension funds/businesses), providing ad hoc and Quarterly Reports

System Skills:

VBA / MS Office tool development (Advanced)

PowerPoint (Advanced) including linked slides and Excel objects

Excel (Advanced) – an assessment of these skills will be conducted for this role

Experience of formatting documents to corporate style

Seismic (Desirable) or other content-management tools

SQL (SQL Server) (Desirable)

Personal Attributes:

Diligent

Ability to work collaboratively in a team

High attention to detail

Solution-oriented

Motivated and proactive

Organised and methodical

Calm under pressure

Confident to ask questions

Desired Skills:

Client Reporting

Data Analysis

Investments

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Seismic Processing

SQL Server

