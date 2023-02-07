Desktop Support Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge UK-based Tech Group seeks an ambitious and strong technical Desktop Support Engineer to join its Joburg team. The ideal candidate must be extremely comfortable supporting Windows Desktop environments. You will be responsible for all 1st Line Support for all SA offices including procurement of desktops, laptops while monitoring Internet links and ensuring any issues are resolved as quickly as possible. You should preferably reside in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg, have you own reliable transport and be willing and available for emergency standby and after-hours support when required. You must have Grade 12 with Pure Maths, be A+ and Network+/Security+ Certified having passed international exams and have 2-3 years hands-on work experience supporting both local and remote Windows Desktop environment. Any experience with VMware ESX, Hyper-V, AWS, DigitalOcean, Google Cloud or Azure will be beneficial.

DUTIES:

Responsible for all 1 st Line Support of the Windows desktop environments for all South African offices.

Line Support of the Windows desktop environments for all South African offices. Procurement of desktops, laptops and other IT equipment for the SA offices.

Liaise with suppliers of IT equipment, IT services etc.

Setup and configuration of all desktops and laptops for the SA offices.

Triage and adhere strictly to the SLAs of the IT ticketing system. Responsible for ensuring all tickets do not go out of SLA.

Monitor Internet links at all SA offices and ensure any issues are followed up and resolved as soon as possible.

Regularly review and update IT processes, procedures and documentation as required.

Regular checks of IT productivity systems to ensure optimal uptime.

Monthly recons of all IT expenses.

Responsible for all domain purchases and renewals.

Make up network patch cables and testing.

Conduct IT training for all new staff.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 and MUST have done Pure Mathematics at Matric level with Computer Science/IT an advantage.

Minimum of A+ (Must have passed international exams).

Network+ or Security+ an advantage (Must have passed international exams).

Experience/Skills –

2–3 Years hands-on working experience supporting local and remote Windows Desktop environments.

Support experience with Virtual and Cloud environments advantageous e.g., VMware ESX, Hyper-V, AWS, DigitalOcean, Google Cloud, Azure.

Good command of the English language both written and spoken.

Must have reliable own transport.

Must be willing to work long hours and after hours/standby when required.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be passionate about IT and Technology.

Must possess an extremely high level of attention to detail in his/her work.

Eager to learn and adapt to the environment.

COMMENTS:

