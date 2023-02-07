Enterprise Architect

Our client, a giant in the FMCG is urgently looking for an Enterprise Architect, in depth knowledge of Oracle and Microsoft technologies; IT architectures (Cloud architecture and on premise); business process modelling; architecture modelling; ERP, CRM, SCM, HCM and Finance applications; integration (B2B / SOA), BI, digitalization and mobile applications commerce domains, Strong knowledge of IT Enterprise Architecture disciplines – including information/data architecture, application architecture and technology architecture

The Enterprise Architect is responsible for the management and control of all enterprise-wide IT methodology, principles, standards and processes that govern the IT architecture.

The responsibility extends to creating high level technical end to end architecture that describes how IT components are combined to meet a particular set of business requirements and capabilities.

It is a multi-disciplinary role guiding business and IT teams to meet project objectives, executing on the IT strategy and Enterprise Architecture roadmap taking a long term view that incorporates IT innovation in the design approach.

The main deliverable of the Enterprise Architect is to ensure selection and deployment of IT solutions that are fit for purpose, support business needs, future proofed, cost efficient, flexible and sustainable, the maintenance of the application landscape and enterprise information model that improves the quality of information and data to enable agile business decisions based on high quality information and data.

Moreover, the Enterprise Architect shall oversee the roles of the Security, Infrastructure and Integration Architect and ensure seamless integration and communication to the projects led by the Value Stream Architects

Support the Business Engagement and Enterprise Architecture Director by enforcing adherence to IT standards, policies and governance frameworks, execute the long term IT strategy and Enterprise Architecture roadmap

Support Portfolio Management, Project Delivery, Service Delivery and Security Risk Governance teams to deliver projects on time, on budget and to specification (solution)

Translate business requirements into economical, efficient and effective IT solutions, roadmaps and supporting enterprise architectures (business process architecture, information / data architecture, application architecture, and technology architecture)

Maintain Enterprise Architecture artefacts evolving these to mature the IT technology architecture (design patterns, applications, data management toolsets, technology, security, software, hardware) to support the organisation’s business goals

Provide consultancy services to assist business and IT teams during RFI, RFP, project scoping, project budgeting and high level conceptual design

Provide Group IT strategies, architecture principles and standards

Conduct feasibility assessments where requested for proposed application implementations or changes

Support development of solution delivery time, resource and cost estimates and advise and enforce key technology decisions

Design (high-level technical) solutions to meet project objectives, business requirements, business capabilities that adhere to best IT practises (fit for purpose, adaptable, future proof, cost efficient, secure, maintainable and supportable)

Drive and participate in governance forums to assess that in house and 3rd party solutions meet IT standards, policies and frameworks that are aligned to the IT strategy, application roadmap, data and information architecture and Enterprise Architecture roadmap

Identify out of compliance solutions and technical debt (consult with OEM vendors to incorporate their roadmaps into the IT strategy) and propose rectification actions

Create business proposal by scanning the marketplace for innovative and over-the-horizon FMCG / CPG and IT trends and technologies, identify opportunities and define roadmap to implement the digital vision

Participate in IT response teams during major IT incidents (system outage / cyber security)

Facilitate good corporate governance with specific focus on IT and Data & Information governance

Drive adoption of the organisation’s applications, standardise on one application for each business capability and reduce proliferation of multiple applications for the same purpose across the Group.

Ensure digital technologies are leveraged to transform the organisation into digital business by working with Digital CoE and Business partners to select the right digital opportunities, make the right investments, scope requirements and deliver results based on proof

Create and maintain IT strategy and roadmaps (Application, Cloud, Security, Infrastructure and Information and Data (conceptual, logical and physical data models, metadata models, data lifecycle views, data quality, data profiling and master data architectures)

Qualifications & Experience:

BSc (Information Systems) or similar; TOGAF or similar architecture certification

15+ years in IT Architect role (architecture; analyst; application development; SDLC)

In depth knowledge Oracle and Microsoft technologies; IT architectures (Cloud architecture and on premise); business process modelling; architecture modelling; ERP, CRM, SCM, HCM and Finance applications; integration (B2B / SOA), BI, digitalization and mobile applications commerce domains

Strong knowledge of IT Enterprise Architecture disciplines – including information/data architecture, application architecture and technology architecture

