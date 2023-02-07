Front End Developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a fully remote, work from home anywhere in South Africa position!
We are looking for a FrontEnd Developer with demonstrable experience with React JS, with some knowledge of the following libraries, frameworks and tools:
- Redux
- Styled Components
- Material UI
- Storybook
Must be able to start as soon as possible and able to work under pressure. Salary is negotiable.
Desired Skills:
- Redux
- Material UI
- Storybook
- Styled components
- Front-end Development
- Front-end
- React Native
- JavaScript React
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric