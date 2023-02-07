Front End Developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 7, 2023

This is a fully remote, work from home anywhere in South Africa position!

We are looking for a FrontEnd Developer with demonstrable experience with React JS, with some knowledge of the following libraries, frameworks and tools:

  • Redux
  • Styled Components
  • Material UI
  • Storybook

Must be able to start as soon as possible and able to work under pressure. Salary is negotiable.

Desired Skills:

  • Redux
  • Material UI
  • Storybook
  • Styled components
  • Front-end Development
  • Front-end
  • React Native
  • JavaScript React

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

