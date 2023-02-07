Front End Developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a fully remote, work from home anywhere in South Africa position!

We are looking for a FrontEnd Developer with demonstrable experience with React JS, with some knowledge of the following libraries, frameworks and tools:

Redux

Styled Components

Material UI

Storybook

Must be able to start as soon as possible and able to work under pressure. Salary is negotiable.

Desired Skills:

Redux

Material UI

Storybook

Styled components

Front-end Development

Front-end

React Native

JavaScript React

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position