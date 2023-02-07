Full Stack Developer

Our client in the Technology sector is looking to employ a Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Requirements:

3+ years software development experience

Has strong problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn new things quickly

Good communicator and team player

Has a relevant bachelor’s degree/Diploma

Exposure to the full software life cycle

Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing, high performance, scalable, and quality software.

Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications.

Must be able to use GIT as version control.

Experience in any of the following languages: Java, PHP, C#, Angular / React.

Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines.

Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.

Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.

Responsibilities and Projects:

As an intermediate full stack developer, you will be responsible for delivering customer solutions using different languages and technologies, develop high quality code and applications.

Our projects range from platform products to bespoke software development, e.g., Adobe Commerce, Angular and React UI, Kubernetes, Java and many more.

Additional information:

Join a team of 15+ developers.

Work with a caring team that always ready to help you.

We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology.

We protect our developers and don’t like overtime.

You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere if you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.

Team members are not over worked, and we respect people’s personal time.

There is a great relationship between team members.

No micro-management.

We have quarterly career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning.

We send you on conferences so that you can learn and experience new things.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

