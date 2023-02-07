Integration Developer

Integration development blends the creativity and challenge of being a developer with the excitement of working with live data, live customers and having immediate impact.

What we are looking for is an engineer who has developed a deep understanding of programming models and associated patterns – someone with a command of underlying structures, design elements and constraints. This, with a comfort with Python and Linux and some experience with packaged applications and platforms.

Duties:

You will work in a cross functional, autonomous team of customer success managers, project managers and senior support people to serve a dedicated list of customers. You will also have a chapter of very experienced, extremely passionate integration developers that will support your continued development and growth.

This role is for an experienced developer with around 6+ years’ experience.

This is a hybrid role which 50% in office and 50% WFH.

Gather and implement client specifications within our existing infrastructure

Expand existing infrastructure

Support and maintain existing infrastructure

Work with project managers on the integration of all new customers

Liaise with US and UK clients

Requirements:

Essential:

6+ years hands-on experience and a track record in writing software

Engineering or Computer Science degree or similar degree with computer science as a primary focus

Ability to work as a team

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Experience with Linux Systems

Beneficial:

Sage 300 Developer Certification, or other ERP Systems

Experience with Amazon Web Services or similar

Experience with Python and/or C#

Experience with SQL, APIs, Bash, Javascript

Experience in retail and/or sales

Desired Skills:

Linux

Sage 300

ERP Systems

Python

C#

SQL

APIs

Javascript

Bash

Retail and Sales

writing software

AWS

Integration Development

API management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

