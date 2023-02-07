Integration Developer

Feb 7, 2023

Integration development blends the creativity and challenge of being a developer with the excitement of working with live data, live customers and having immediate impact.
What we are looking for is an engineer who has developed a deep understanding of programming models and associated patterns – someone with a command of underlying structures, design elements and constraints. This, with a comfort with Python and Linux and some experience with packaged applications and platforms.

Duties:

You will work in a cross functional, autonomous team of customer success managers, project managers and senior support people to serve a dedicated list of customers. You will also have a chapter of very experienced, extremely passionate integration developers that will support your continued development and growth.

  • This role is for an experienced developer with around 6+ years’ experience.
  • This is a hybrid role which 50% in office and 50% WFH.
  • Gather and implement client specifications within our existing infrastructure
  • Expand existing infrastructure
  • Support and maintain existing infrastructure
  • Work with project managers on the integration of all new customers
  • Liaise with US and UK clients

Requirements:

Essential:

  • 6+ years hands-on experience and a track record in writing software
  • Engineering or Computer Science degree or similar degree with computer science as a primary focus
  • Ability to work as a team
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Experience with Linux Systems

Beneficial:

  • Sage 300 Developer Certification, or other ERP Systems
  • Experience with Amazon Web Services or similar
  • Experience with Python and/or C#
  • Experience with SQL, APIs, Bash, Javascript
  • Experience in retail and/or sales

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Sage 300
  • ERP Systems
  • Python
  • C#
  • SQL
  • APIs
  • Javascript
  • Bash
  • Retail and Sales
  • writing software
  • AWS
  • Integration Development
  • API management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

