Integration Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Integration development blends the creativity and challenge of being a developer with the excitement of working with live data, live customers and having immediate impact.
What we are looking for is an engineer who has developed a deep understanding of programming models and associated patterns – someone with a command of underlying structures, design elements and constraints. This, with a comfort with Python and Linux and some experience with packaged applications and platforms.
Duties:
You will work in a cross functional, autonomous team of customer success managers, project managers and senior support people to serve a dedicated list of customers. You will also have a chapter of very experienced, extremely passionate integration developers that will support your continued development and growth.
- This role is for an experienced developer with around 6+ years’ experience.
- This is a hybrid role which 50% in office and 50% WFH.
- Gather and implement client specifications within our existing infrastructure
- Expand existing infrastructure
- Support and maintain existing infrastructure
- Work with project managers on the integration of all new customers
- Liaise with US and UK clients
Requirements:
Essential:
- 6+ years hands-on experience and a track record in writing software
- Engineering or Computer Science degree or similar degree with computer science as a primary focus
- Ability to work as a team
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Experience with Linux Systems
Beneficial:
- Sage 300 Developer Certification, or other ERP Systems
- Experience with Amazon Web Services or similar
- Experience with Python and/or C#
- Experience with SQL, APIs, Bash, Javascript
- Experience in retail and/or sales
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years