Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

Job Brief

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Key Purpose

To develop and implement appropriate and efficient systems according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, using various tools and languages but within the architectural standards and guidelines as established within the business to obtain optimal systems performance.

Areas of responsibility:

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs

Analytical and problem solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

Present to senior stakeholders

Offer support and guidance to peers

Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture

Personal Attributes and Skills

Behavioural Competencies:

Passionate about technology and development.

Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

Personal organisation and time management skills

Technical and business writing skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Communication skills (written, verbal/presenting and listening)

Stress management

Customer focused

Results oriented

Able to resolve conflict

Creative

Innovative

Self-driven

Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels

Education and Experience:

Minimum:

Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications

Proven Java EE knowledge and experience

Experience with SOAP and REST services

Unit testing and mocking frameworks

Source control, experience with GIT

Java programming language (Java 8 or later)

Deep understanding of the Spring Boot Framework

Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development

Preferred :

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

SOAP and REST (XML/JSON) o Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Advantageous :

Honours degree

DevOps/Continuous integration

Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Jenkins and Bitbucket)

Presentation layer technologies Angular, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

Desired Skills:

Java EE

SOAP

REST

Unit testing

mocking frameworks

Source control

GIT

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

