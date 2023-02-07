Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Brief
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Key Purpose
To develop and implement appropriate and efficient systems according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, using various tools and languages but within the architectural standards and guidelines as established within the business to obtain optimal systems performance.
Areas of responsibility:
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
- Present to senior stakeholders
- Offer support and guidance to peers
- Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture
Personal Attributes and Skills
Behavioural Competencies:
- Passionate about technology and development.
- Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines
- Analytical thinking and attention to detail
- Personal organisation and time management skills
- Technical and business writing skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- Communication skills (written, verbal/presenting and listening)
- Stress management
- Customer focused
- Results oriented
- Able to resolve conflict
- Creative
- Innovative
- Self-driven
- Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels
Education and Experience:
Minimum:
- Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications
- Proven Java EE knowledge and experience
- Experience with SOAP and REST services
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks
- Source control, experience with GIT
- Java programming language (Java 8 or later)
- Deep understanding of the Spring Boot Framework
- Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development
Preferred :
- Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)
- SOAP and REST (XML/JSON) o Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)
- Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)
- Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)
Advantageous :
- Honours degree
- DevOps/Continuous integration
- Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Jenkins and Bitbucket)
- Presentation layer technologies Angular, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- SOAP
- REST
- Unit testing
- mocking frameworks
- Source control
- GIT
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]