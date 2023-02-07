IT Developer (Intermediate) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Port Elizabeth area is currently looking to employ IT Developer (Intermediate).

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

Up to 3 years’ Experience

Proficient in specific areas related to software development.

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC

Framework and ASP.NET.

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML

and jQuery.

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is vital.

Responsibilities:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.

Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.

Review, improve and maintain current systems.

Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.

Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.

Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Design

IT Management

Javascript

Logistics

Software

Software Development

SQL

